2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff

Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand...
Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand jury for Shirley’s death(LMDC/Floyd Co. Detention Center)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday.

Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing.

Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds.

Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership.

He died at the hospital.

A pretrial conference for both men is set for March 29.

