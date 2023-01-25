BG Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates another year at 88th Annual Celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held its 88th Annual Celebration tonight.

Local business leaders, elected officials, regional partners, economic development investors, and special guests gathered for a reception and program at Sloan Convention Center.

Keynote Speaker and Chief Revenue Officer for the Tennessee Titans, Adam Nuse spoke to attendees about taking risks in business and the importance of community and Chamber involvement.

SCK LAUNCH Student Ambassador and 2020 Warren East High School graduate, Dalton Ground, served as the event’s emcee, leading the audience through recognitions, volunteer awards, and speakers that recognized the many accomplishments of the past year.

“This past year the business community, existing and new alike, have made investments and announced new jobs that collectively have set a very high bar for success,” said President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Ron Bunch, in a press release.

He says he’s excited about the upcoming announcements from businesses coming as well.

“We were blessed to have major announcements by many existing targeted businesses in our community such as Bluegrass Supply Chain, General Motors, Kobe, and Multi-Color Corporation, and we welcomed several new companies like Element, O-I Glass, and the largest project ever Envision AESC. With $2.33 billion in capital investment in new and expanded targeted businesses and the creation of 2,714 new jobs, 2022 was a memorable year,” said Bunch.

The night of celebration also awarded individuals for their above-and-beyond service. John Dix, 2022 Chamber Chairman presented the 2022 Chamber Volunteer Awards.

Joe Corcoran won Ambassador of the Year, Chris Higgins of Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, LLC won Board Volunteer of the Year, Sergio Beltran of South Central Bank won Chamber Volunteer of the Year and Lincoln Skaggs of US Bank won Young Professional of the Year

Lastly, the long-standing tradition of the gavel passing ceremony took place ending with the new 2023 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Todd Matthews of The Murphy Construction Group, taking the stage to give his 2023 Forecast remarks.

“I am humbled and excited to serve as the Chamber’s 2023 Chairman,” Matthews said in a press release. “It’s an incredible blessing and honor to work alongside my fellow Board members, volunteers, Chamber Ambassadors, Chamber staff, and most importantly all of you, our over 1,200 Chamber partners. This year has so much in store for the Chamber and this wonderful community, and I can’t wait to see it all!”

