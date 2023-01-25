City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made.

Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public Works Director. He is currently serving in the United States Military where he is finishing up his 25-year career.

”We were looking for a leader that can lead that department of 55, 60 people, and it was evident that Andrew Souza was a good fit for that role, that leadership role,” said the City of Bowling Green General Manager, Jeff Meiser.

After receiving 35 applications for the job, and narrowing that number down to 12, Meiser and his team hosted two rounds of extensive interviews.

”I’m from the Air Force, I know Colonel Souza is from the Air Force. I did not know him in my career, but his resume does stand out. I can tell you from the work where he’s been, what he’s accomplished and this is a man that’s going to hit the ground running,” said Todd Alcott, mayor of Bowling Green.

At the Jan. 17 Chamber of Commerce meeting, they discussed the recommendation for their new hire and settled on an agreement to appoint Colonel Souza.

He will officially begin his role on May 3. where he brings along military experience and three master’s degrees.

“I’m hoping my leadership skills and my education will help me get through, but again, I’m totally reliant on and totally calm with the fact there’s already a team of experts already in public works. Almost 65 strong, they’re going to help me, I’m going to help them and together we’re going to march towards success,” said Souza.

After 26 years of moving, he says he is really looking forward to planting roots for the first time in a very long time.

”We’re very much looking forward to serving the folks and the citizens of Bowling Green and just getting that down-home feel- buying a house and becoming vested members of the community- that’s what really appealed to us about Bowling Green was the chance to not move. This will be our 14th move in 26 years. This will be our final move to hopefully set up our homestead and really get to know the people,” said Souza.

