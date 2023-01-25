Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act

Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera.

The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch, drops it, then picks it back up, and rides away from the house.

The alleged thief is described as a light-skinned male, wearing a dark hooded jacket, grey pants with black and white stripes, light color slides, and a backpack, riding a BMX-style bicycle with pegs and a red front tire.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and don’t use caller ID. All that is needed is your information. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved

Most Read

BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna's Greek Restaurant
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
Dishman Lane is currently closed. Officials advice to stay clear of the area.
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
Saige Grainger, 32 of Bowling Green, Ky
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
Police respond.
Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff

Latest News

Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand...
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff
Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled...
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found
Ryan T. Woodard
Police: Man charged after assaulting Little Caesar’s Pizza employees, officers
Police respond.
Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff