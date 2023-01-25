Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera.

The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch, drops it, then picks it back up, and rides away from the house.

The alleged thief is described as a light-skinned male, wearing a dark hooded jacket, grey pants with black and white stripes, light color slides, and a backpack, riding a BMX-style bicycle with pegs and a red front tire.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, c lick here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and don’t use caller ID. All that is needed is your information. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

