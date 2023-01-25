Hermanova wins C-USA Athlete of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Tennis sophomore Rachel Hermanova has been named Conference USA Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

It is Hermanova’s first athlete of the week honor and WKU’s first player of the week this season.

Hermanova finished last weekend 3-0 with wins against UT Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, and Lipscomb. S

he managed to only drop one set in three matches winning 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 4 spot against Chattanooga, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 3 against Eastern Kentucky, and 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 against Lipscomb.

Hermanova is now 4-0 on the 2023 season and 23-5 on her collegiate career.

Her 23 singles wins are good for No. 10 all-time in WKU program history.

