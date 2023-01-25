Inaugural White Squirrel Arts Festival to premiere April 21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The White Squirrel Arts Festival, a weekend-long event meant to celebrate local art in all forms, will open Friday, April 21.

“It’s not just about one specific type of arts, it’s a whole variety of arts, and every year it’ll be a little bit different,” said Elaine Walker, co-founder of the White Squirrel Arts Festival.

The festival is expected to begin with a concert, featuring Seals and Crofts 2, comprised of the cousin and daughter of the original iconic duo. The rest of the weekend will feature concerts by local performers of all genres.

In addition to the concerts, the weekend will feature poetry slam competitions for both youth and adults, literary art exhibits hosted by local authors, fine arts and crafts exhibits, theatrical shows and musicals hosted at SKyPAC, a partnership with the SOKY Marketplace, and many more opportunities for local artists.

“Whether it’s kids participating in a poetry slam, or learning about how science and the arts blend, or parents going to Seals and Crofts 2, there’s something for everyone,” says Walker.

Walker believes that this festival is overdue for the Bowling Green area and that local artists are a part of an untapped resource for the community.

“When people think about Bowling Green, they think of planes, trains, and automobiles. We are the home of the Corvette, we’ve got the historic rail park, we’ve got caves,” says Walker. “People don’t necessarily think of the arts, and yet we’ve got this incredibly vibrant art community.”

Through this festival, Walker and the organizers of the event hope to showcase local artists of all mediums.

