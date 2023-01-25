Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant

John Mattingly stated the restaurant was not aware of what was going on and apologized to Anna’s Greek Restaurant and those who were at the restaurant.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant.

On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a protest in front of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, in response to the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky holding an event featuring John Mattingly.

Mattingly said in a YouTube video the restaurant was not aware of what was going on and apologized to Anna’s Greek Restaurant and those who were at the restaurant that night.

“And looking back, I apologize to the patrons,” Mattingly said. “It was a bad decision to carry on the event since we didn’t have a totally secure location. When we got there. We were put in a separate part of the restaurant but unfortunately, part of that restaurant could be heard by other patrons. They couldn’t see what we were watching, but they could hear.”

Mattingly said he offered to pay patron’s bills, and claimed footage shown at the event was from the first night of protests in Louisville following Taylor’s death.

But, patrons and the NAACP claim the footage being shown at the restaurant was from the night of Taylor’s death.

We have reached out to Anna’s Greek Restaurant and the Republican Women’s Club multiple times and have not yet received a response from them.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a local bowling alley.
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna's Greek Restaurant
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
Ryan T. Woodard mug shot from 2020
Police officers injured in restaurant assault

Latest News

John Mattingly stated the restaurant was not aware of what was going on and apologized to...
Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at Bowling Green restaurant
Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday...
Glasgow police officers injured in restaurant assault
Reports say a handgun was pointed at a woman and her juvenile daughter.
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a hangun
Juveniles reportedly attack staff at Warren County Detention Center
Juveniles reportedly attack staff at Warren County Detention Center