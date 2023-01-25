Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant.

On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a protest in front of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, in response to the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky holding an event featuring John Mattingly.

Mattingly said in a YouTube video the restaurant was not aware of what was going on and apologized to Anna’s Greek Restaurant and those who were at the restaurant that night.

“And looking back, I apologize to the patrons,” Mattingly said. “It was a bad decision to carry on the event since we didn’t have a totally secure location. When we got there. We were put in a separate part of the restaurant but unfortunately, part of that restaurant could be heard by other patrons. They couldn’t see what we were watching, but they could hear.”

Mattingly said he offered to pay patron’s bills, and claimed footage shown at the event was from the first night of protests in Louisville following Taylor’s death.

But, patrons and the NAACP claim the footage being shown at the restaurant was from the night of Taylor’s death.

We have reached out to Anna’s Greek Restaurant and the Republican Women’s Club multiple times and have not yet received a response from them.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.