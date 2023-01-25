Police: Man charged after assaulting Little Caesar’s Pizza employees, officers

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he assaulted employees and officers at Little Caesar’s Pizza on West Cherry Street.

Ryan Woodard, 46, was charged with first-degree robbery, resisting arrest, four counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, three counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and public intoxication.

Officers spoke with the manager of the restaurant who said that several employees had been assaulted by Woodard after he had “demanded pizzas then attempted to leave without paying for them.”

According to reports, during the altercation inside the store, Woodard assaulted “several employees including the manager.”

All employees were treated on scene and officers found Woodard outside the store where he “became combative” towards them before being arrested.

Two Glasgow Police Officers were treated and released at TJ Samson Hospital for minor injuries.

Woodward was also treated and sent to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Wednesday with a court date set for Thursday.

