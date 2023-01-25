Police officers injured in restaurant assault

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon.

Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant.

When police responded, the customer reportedly assaulted four officers. Two of them were treated for minor injuries and released from T-J Samson Hospital.

The customer, identified as Ryan T. Woodard, was taken to the Barren County Jail. Among his charges are robbery 1st degree, resisting arrest, assault of four police officers, disorderly conduct, and menacing.

