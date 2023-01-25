Police officers injured in restaurant assault

Ryan T. Woodard mug shot from 2020
Ryan T. Woodard mug shot from 2020(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon.

Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant.

When police responded, the customer reportedly assaulted four officers. Two of them were treated for minor injuries and released from T-J Samson Hospital.

The customer, identified as Ryan T. Woodard, was taken to the Barren County Jail. Among his charges are robbery 1st degree, resisting arrest, assault of four police officers, disorderly conduct, and menacing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a local bowling alley.
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna's Greek Restaurant
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
A sinkhole on the Kentucky Transpark property caused a closure to Freeport Rd.
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure

Latest News

Juveniles reportedly attack staff at Warren County Detention Center
Juveniles reportedly attack staff at Warren County Detention Center
White Squirrel Brewery announces festival
White Squirrel Brewery announces festival
White Squirrel Brewery is expected to reopen in March in what is currently Gasper Brewery.
White Squirrel Brewery set to reopen at new location
The inaugural White Squirrel Arts Festival will begin April 21.
Inaugural White Squirrel Arts Festival to premiere April 21