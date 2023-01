BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is on the scene of a train vs. truck on Dishman Lane in Bowling Green.

The incident happened around 9:00 AM.

BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.

Dishman Lane is currently closed.

Officials advise to stay clear of the area.

