Showers linger through today with snow showers possible tonight

Temperatures will flirt with the lower 40s, before reaching a morning high around 50 degrees around 8am.

A passing frontal system will bring windy and MUCH colder temperatures beyond this morning. Winds could gust between 30-40mph at times, but will become less intense through the afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will also take a large tumble, you can expect them to fall to the 30s for the evening commute. Snow showers and flurries are possible off-and-on tonight and Thursday with cold wind chills. No significant snow accumulation is expected. Our weekend starts quiet before another good shot at rain to close out the weekend Sunday. Milder temps in the 50s will be followed by another cooldown early next week. Small chances for showers exist Monday and Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with showers. AM High 50. Low 33. Winds SW 20 mph. Gusts 40-45 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow showers and flurries possible. High 39. Low 26. Winds W at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. High 48. Low 32. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

So Far This Year: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

