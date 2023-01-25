This week’s JA People of Action features Gerald Printing Owner Joe Davis

This week’s JA People of Action features Gerald Printing Owner Joe Davis, General Manager and Vice President John Mazeika, Sales Manager Randy Reece and Account Representative Drew Guffey. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky is thankful for a long standing partnership with Gerald Printing and for the support they have always provided to the organization. “We are so pleased to partner with Junior Achievement as they continue to prepare young people with the skills needed to be successful,” said Gerald Printing Sales Manager Randy Reece. “Gerald Printing is so fortunate and grateful to our community, and we like to give back where we can. What better way to do that than to support JA, which so positively impacts the lives of future leaders in this community.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

