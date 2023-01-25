Waller appointed to fill vacant BGISD board seat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday, and voted 4-0 to appoint Cierra Waller to fill the vacant seat on the board.

Waller has served the Bowling Green Independent School District in many leadership roles as a student, alumna, and parent.

Waller is a 2005 graduate of Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green Junior High, and W. R. McNeill Elementary. She has served as a Parent Representative on the Bowling Green Junior High School-Based Decision Making Council, the BGJHS Youth Services Advisory Council and most recently participated in the District’s Comprehensive Improvement Plan Committee for 2023-2026.

Waller’s son, Julian is an inaugural member of Black Male Scholars.

“As a proud alum of BGHS and parent of a current student, I’ve strived to become involved in BGISD first as a parent, and increasingly as a council member and representative through BGJHS,” said Waller. “I’ve gained insight into the current state of our school district, the needs, and ideas for solutions to move forward. I am eager to have the opportunity to work alongside current members of the Board of Education and continue to enhance education in our community.”

Waller is the Assistant Director for the Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning at Western Kentucky University, and is the Mentor Coordinator for the Jonesville Academy, which provides programming for Black and Brown young men in grades 3-8.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree from WKU.

Waller will be sworn in as a member of the Board of Education on Monday, at the Board of Education’s Meeting at Bowling Green High School.

The swearing in and District Improvement Plan presentation are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

As an appointed Board Member, Waller will serve until November, when an election will be held for the remainder of the Board term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.

