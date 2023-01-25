Warren East goes head-to-head with South Warren for the first time since moving to the 15th District

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday night consisted of a Spartan/Raider high school basketball doubleheader showdown as this was the first time these two teams have met since Warren East moved from the 14th District to the 15th District for the 2022-2023 season.

For the Lady Raiders, this was their first matchup against a 14th District team this season. They fell to South Warren 52 to 40. Their second and final 14th District matchup of regular season will be at home on Feb. 10th against Warren Central.

On the boys side, this was their second of only three total games this year that the Raiders will face a 14th District opponent in the regular season. Warren East previously took on Foundation Christian Academy and won 54 to 24.

It was a battle between the Raiders and the Spartans, but Warren East pulled it out to win 42 to 41. The Raiders’ final 14th District opponent of the regular season is on Feb. 10th at Greenwood.

