Warren East goes head-to-head with South Warren for the first time since moving to the 15th District

Tuesday Night Hoops: South Warren vs Warren East 1-24-23
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday night consisted of a Spartan/Raider high school basketball doubleheader showdown as this was the first time these two teams have met since Warren East moved from the 14th District to the 15th District for the 2022-2023 season.

For the Lady Raiders, this was their first matchup against a 14th District team this season. They fell to South Warren 52 to 40. Their second and final 14th District matchup of regular season will be at home on Feb. 10th against Warren Central.

On the boys side, this was their second of only three total games this year that the Raiders will face a 14th District opponent in the regular season. Warren East previously took on Foundation Christian Academy and won 54 to 24.

It was a battle between the Raiders and the Spartans, but Warren East pulled it out to win 42 to 41. The Raiders’ final 14th District opponent of the regular season is on Feb. 10th at Greenwood.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a local bowling alley.
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna's Greek Restaurant
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
Ryan T. Woodard mug shot from 2020
Police officers injured in restaurant assault

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods announce 2023 coaching staff
Bowling Green Hot Rods announce 2023 coaching staff
Tuesday Night Hoops: South Warren vs Warren East 1-24-23
Tuesday Night Hoops: South Warren vs Warren East 1-24-23
Bowling Green Hot Rods (BGHR)
Valenzuela becomes eighth manager in Hot Rods history
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board