WKU Tennis hosts Austin Peay for midweek matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continues the 2023 season this Thursday, Jan. 26 at home against Austin Peay.

Doubles play, indoors, at the Warren County Tennis Complex will begin at 2 p.m.

“We have great respect for Austin Peay,” head coach Greg Davis said. “They are a team we played very tough last year. This year they have a tremendous team put together, very deep. They have been to the NCAA Tournament several times the last two or three seasons. We are looking forward to that match. We know we are going to be in for a tough match. It could go down to the last match possible on Thursday.”

Last weekend, WKU played three matches in two days against UT Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, and Lipscomb.

The Lady Toppers split the Friday doubleheader, losing to the Mocs and beating the Colonels.

The squad earned its second win in a row the following day, beating the Bisons in Nashville.

The Lady Toppers improved to 3-1 on the season, marking the first time the team has won three of its first four games in back-to-back years since the 2010-11 spring seasons.

WKU is 29-12 all-time against Austin Peay, playing for the first time in 1981.

Before last season, the sides had played 10 straight matches in Clarksville.

Tomorrow will mark the second time in a row they will match up in Bowling Green.

The Governors have gotten the best of the Lady Toppers the last four times they have squared off, getting the win last season, 4-3.

The last time WKU beat Austin Peay was in 2017 in Clarksville, winning 5-2.

In the 2021 season, the Governors finished 12-4, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 3 Georgia, 4-0.

In 2022, they went 11-7 in the regular season, losing in the second round of the OVC Tournament, 4-1 to Southeast Missouri.

Austin Peay has started its 2023 campaign 0-1 after losing to Middle Tennessee, 4-3 last Sunday.

