Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges after police responded to a domestic dispute.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded Monday, Jan 23 to a home on Brookshore Drive for a domestic abuse complaint.

The female victim told police her live-in boyfriend, identified as Carl Canes, 42, of Bowling Green, had returned home from a work trip.

The victim told police, according to court records, that she and Carnes had been drinking and began to argue. The victim stated she went to her bedroom to get away from Carnes when he forced his way into her bedroom where he repeatedly slapped and punched her with a closed fist.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they saw significant swelling and blood on the victim’s face.

Carnes told police he was intoxicated and did not remember anything that had occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Carnes was arrested.

On Tuesday, Jan 24, police were notified by The Medical Center that the victim was being taken in for surgery due to a liver laceration and several broken ribs.

According to court records, Carnes charges were updated.

Carnes is in the Warren County Regional Jail being held on a $10,000 cash bond. He is charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

