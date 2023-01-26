Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24.

Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred.

One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind the business and detained.

Police say they later learned a second suspect was involved in the robbery but was not found at the gas station.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate and found a stolen car in the parking lot on Main Street.

While securing the vehicle, a white male matching the description of the second suspect, was seen walking on the sidewalk.

Officials say once he saw the deputies, the suspect fled on foot in an alleyway toward the rear of homes on Main Street. Then, deputies say they saw him driving away in the alley in another stolen vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Smiths Grove Police pursued the suspect until they lost sight of him after he drove off into a field.

Deputy Clark and K9 Kilo arrived on scene, and were able to track and apprehend the suspect, who turned out to be a juvenile male.

Several stolen items, stolen vehicles, and money from the robbery were seized as evidence.

