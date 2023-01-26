Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.

Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday night at the Marathon gas station, where a robbery occurred.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24.

Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred.

One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind the business and detained.

Police say they later learned a second suspect was involved in the robbery but was not found at the gas station.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate and found a stolen car in the parking lot on Main Street.

While securing the vehicle, a white male matching the description of the second suspect, was seen walking on the sidewalk.

Officials say once he saw the deputies, the suspect fled on foot in an alleyway toward the rear of homes on Main Street. Then, deputies say they saw him driving away in the alley in another stolen vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Smiths Grove Police pursued the suspect until they lost sight of him after he drove off into a field.

Deputy Clark and K9 Kilo arrived on scene, and were able to track and apprehend the suspect, who turned out to be a juvenile male.

Several stolen items, stolen vehicles, and money from the robbery were seized as evidence.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna's Greek Restaurant
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
Dishman Lane is currently closed. Officials advice to stay clear of the area.
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
On Tuesday, Jan 24, police were notified by The Medical Center that the victim was being taken...
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
Saige Grainger, 32 of Bowling Green, Ky
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

Latest News

Only 39 schools in the state received this honor
Red Cross Elementary School awarded Gold Status
Two arrested in Warren County gas station robbery
Chaffee Gate at Fort Knox closed Jan. 26 from 8:15 - 10 a.m.
Fort Knox is a U.S. Army post in Kentucky, south of Louisville and north of Elizabethtown....
Main gate at Fort Knox closed for maintenance Jan. 26
WCPS Rich Pond Elementary recognized as 10th "Leader in Me, Lighthouse School"
WCPS Rich Pond Elementary recognized as 10th "Leader in Me, Lighthouse School"