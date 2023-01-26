Carter Lumber expanding as it rebuilds in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Lumber announced Thursday the expansion of its Carter Lumber building component manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark.

This expansion and construction is part of their rebuilding following the devasting tornados that impacted Bowling Green in December 2021.

This development is happening through an $8.6 million investment into their facility on Cosma Drive and will create 36 new jobs in addition to the 50 jobs they announced in 2017.

“It’s great to see businesses in our area pick themselves back up and rebuild after the tornado. This investment is huge for our community as it will help rebuild and establish for future growth,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman.

“Carter Lumber is a locally well-recognized and trusted name in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and their name represents quality products and excellent customer service,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “Congratulations to Carter Lumber on the continued expansion of their Kight Home Center Kitchen brand. We are grateful for this new investment to continue to grow and prosper in their hometown, Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

“Carter Lumber is an essential part of our region’s diverse economy and future,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch. “We are grateful for their commitment to our community and look forward to their ongoing success.”

The new facility will feature state-of-the-art technology and equipment, allowing Carter Lumber to serve better many professional builders that rely on the products and services available through the lumberyard in northern Warren County.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and will be in the Kentucky Transpark.

“We are proud to be a part of the Bowling Green community and are committed to helping it recover and thrive,” said Jeff Donley, President of Carter Lumber. “This new facility is just one way we can contribute to the rebuilding efforts and ensure the growth of our Carter Lumber operations and the many builders we service in the area to rebuild stronger and better than before.”

