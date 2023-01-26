Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky announces expanded service area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded their service area to include the following counties; Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd.

“We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in South Central Kentucky.” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”

DSSKY currently serves the BRADD Region which includes: Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren.

“We are looking forward to this expansion and serving the individuals in the counties that have previously been unreached,” according to Leach.

