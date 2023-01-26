A few light rain/snow showers expected this AM, then cloudy and cold

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow showers and flurries are possible off-and-on this morning with cold wind chills.

Some of the heavier snow showers may be enough to briefly dust the ground, but accumulations will stay light and confined to the grass. Flurries end Thursday night, paving the way for a dry Friday. It will be windy and warmer to close out the work week, with highs going into the low 50s Friday afternoon.

Our weekend starts quiet before another good shot at rain to close out the weekend Sunday. Milder temps in the 50s will be followed by another cooldown early next week. More rain is likely Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow showers and flurries possible. High 39. Low 26. Winds W at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy and warmer. High 51. Low 34. Winds SW at 18 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 54. Low 40. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

So Far This Year: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

