LioChem e-Materials LLC to invest Over $104 M, create 141 full-time jobs in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday further growth in the state’s EV industry as LioChem e-Materials LLC, a subsidiary of Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd, will locate a new facility in Simpson County with a $104.4 million investment creating 141 quality jobs for local Kentuckians to support electric vehicle battery production.

“Kentucky has made incredible strides developing our electric vehicle industry during the past few years,” said Beshear. “We are committed to making Kentucky an attractive location for companies making EVs, batteries and the supply chain around this fast-growing sector.”

The project, located at 310 Ronnie Clark Drive in Franklin, will help support the growing EV sector throughout Kentucky and the surrounding region.

The new operation, which will locate in a renovated building, will produce and distribute a liquid dispersion of carbon nanotubes that contributes to the production of more durable, high-capacity and higher-output EV batteries.

The product will help to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries that are primarily used in EVs.

“Since 2021, the Toyo Ink Group has been supplying battery materials created at our manufacturing facility, LioChem, in the state of Georgia,” said Hideki Okaichi, executive operating officer of Toyo Ink. “North American demand for this essential material continues to grow rapidly. To meet projected future demand, we decided to establish LioChem e-Materials as our second battery material production based in the United States. This new site is expected to further bolster our regional and global supply chain.”

Kentucky continues to grow as a national leader in the rapidly growing EV market. Since June 2020, the commonwealth has seen nearly $10 billion in EV-related investments, with more than 8,900 full-time jobs announced by companies within the sector.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes looks forward to growing the EV footprint of the community and diversifying the local economy.

“I am very excited that LioChem has decided to locate in Simpson County,” said Barnes. “They will not only bring diversity to our current industrial base, but they will also bring a completely new technology with them. Their presence here will greatly benefit our community as it helps to establish us in the ever-growing EV market. We are thankful and proud to have LioChem in our community.”

