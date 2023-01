FORT KNOX, Ky. (WBKO) - The Caffee Gate, the main gate to Fort Knox, will be closed for scheduled maintenance Thursday Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. CT to all inbound and outbound traffic.

Officials say the visitor center will remain open.

All traffic will be rerouted to the Brandenburg and Wilson gates.

Fort Knox's Chaffee (main) Gate will be CLOSED to all inbound and outbound traffic from 9:30-11 a.m. EST on Jan. 26. Brandenburg and Wilson gates will be open. — Fort Knox (@FortKnoxKY) January 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.