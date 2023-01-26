Man arrested after police chase in Franklin

Nicholas Byrom is charged with speeding, evading police, wanton endangerment, drug possession, and tampering with physical evidence.(Simpson County Detention Center)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.

Officials say a Simpson County deputy saw a man fleeing northbound on Nashville Road, passing the Flying J Truck Stop in Franklin.

Officials say the car was spiked a total of three times during the chase, but he continued north on Main Street.

During the pursuit, the man reportedly tried to ram the deputy and a Franklin Police Department Captain.

His car came to a final stop near the 4000 block of Bowling Green Road in Franklin.

Nicholas Byrom was arrested and charged with speeding (15 over), fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment, driving with a suspended license after DUI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

