Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station.

Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.

Police said Walters was walking down Hawesville Road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Lagena Coppage, of Fordsville.

Police said a bystander performed CPR until first responders arrived.

