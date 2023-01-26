Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station.

Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.

Police said Walters was walking down Hawesville Road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Lagena Coppage, of Fordsville.

Police said a bystander performed CPR until first responders arrived.

