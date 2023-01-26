Red Cross Elementary School awarded Gold Status

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Kentucky Department of Education awarded Gold Status to Red Cross Elementary for the positive behavioral interventions and support (PBIS) they have in place to help all students experience behavioral success. Only 39 schools in the state received this honor.

The PBIS plan includes incentives such as “Caught Being a Leader” tickets, “Mustang Horseshoes” for excellent behavior in the hallway, and monthly leader recognitions for students who exemplify the “RCE Guidelines for Success.” More intense and individualized interventions are also a part of the PBIS plan. These include mentoring and small group instruction in building social skills and self-regulation strategies.

The Red Cross PBIS team includes Cindy Alexander (Guidance Counselor), Ashley Hendrick (Guidance Counselor), Debra Hughes (Teacher), Ryan Houchens (Teacher), Whitney Curd (Teacher), Jennifer Dennison (ECE Teacher), Kassidi Lyles (Instructional Support), Jenna Shipley (Mental Health Provider), Bridget Wilfert (School Psychologist), Whitney Stratton (Family Resource Center Coordinator), Breanna Collins (parent), Josh Maples (Principal), and Heather Shelton (Assistant Principal/Chairperson).

PBIS Chairperson Mrs. Shelton commented, “Red Cross is committed to providing students with the support they need to succeed. PBIS is key to that success. Through this system, we work to build skills that our kids will use for a lifetime, both in and out of the classroom. Red Cross Elementary Principal Josh Maples stated, “PBIS is woven into the fabric of our school. Our school staff implements the system with fidelity, and this impacts the trajectory of our students’ journey throughout their school experience and beyond.”

