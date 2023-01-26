Rich Pond Elementary recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School was recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School” in the Warren County Public School District.

Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce 88th annual celebration, Rich Pond Elementary was recognized for its work in building leadership skills.

Schools awarded with this honor are known as ones where leadership will remain a focal point for years to come.

The lighthouse designation requires leadership and commitment from the staff and students.

“A lighthouse designation is very special. Very few schools across the nation, and even globally, are able to achieve that status. Not only because it requires a great deal, but because it requires a great deal of leadership at the school level. It requires a great deal of commitment,” said Warren County Public School Superintendent, Rob Clayton.

Clayton says it’s simple to understand the fact that when our schools and students are successful, the community will also be successful.

He recalls how much progress Warren County Public Schools have made over the last eight years.

“I go back to 2014 when Warren County Public Schools had their very first two lighthouse schools in the state of Kentucky, Briarwood Elementary and Natcher Elementary, and then fast forward eight years later, and the number is up to ten. It really just speaks volumes to not only Warren County Public Schools commitment but then to also our partnership with our local chamber,” said Clayton.

The superintendent says that Warren County Public Schools are committed to delivering excellence for the years to come.

