Taylor Davis named to preseason All-Conference and the Tops are picked to finish second in C-USA
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA has announced its Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, All-Conference team and superlatives, Thursday afternoon. The Hilltoppers were predicted to finish second in the 10-team league while Taylor Davis was all named to the Preseason All-Conference team.
Davis completed the 2022 season with a .397/.447/.436 hitting line, with the .397 batting average marking the third-best season mark in program history. She was named C-USA Second Team All-Conference, All-Tournament Team, and NFCA Third Team All-Region following her senior campaign.
Voted by the league’s head coaches, reigning C-USA Tournament champion North Texas was predicted to finish ahead of the Hilltoppers while Charlotte, LA Tech, and a tie at fifth with Florida Atlantic and UAB rounded out the top five. UTSA, FIU, Middle Tennessee, and UTEP were slotted in the bottom four.
Davis is one of five outfielders on the preseason team, marking her second nomination to the preseason list after garnering a spot on the 2022 team.
The Hilltoppers start the 2023 season on Feb. 10 in Leesburg, Florida where they will compete in the Florida Spring Games. WKU’s first matchup will be against Minnesota at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on FloSoftball.
2023 C-USA Softball Preseason Poll
1. North Texas (9)
2. WKU
3. Charlotte (1)
4. LA Tech
T5. Florida Atlantic
T5. UAB
7. UTSA
T8. FIU
T8. Middle Tennessee
10. UTEP
2023 C-USA Softball Preseason Player of the Year
Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte
2023 C-USA Softball Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Ashley Peters, North Texas
2023 C-USA Softball Preseason All-Conference Team
Kalei Christensen, North Texas, Jr., C
Sierra Frazier, UAB, Sr., C
Ella Chancey, Charlotte, So., IF
Kailey Gamble, North Texas, Jr., IF
Amanda Gonzalez, LA Tech, Sr., IF
Kat Ibarra, UTSA, Jr., IF
Lindsey Smith, UAB, So., IF
Sara Berthiaume, Florida Atlantic, Sr., OF
Lexi Cobb, North Texas, Jr., OF
Taylor Davis, WKU, Gr., OF
Sierra Sacco, LA Tech, So., OF
Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte, Gr., OF
Marena Estell, UTSA, Gr., DP/UT
Lynn Gardner, Florida Atlantic, Gr., P
Ashley Peters, North Texas, Sr., P
Skylar Savage, North Texas, So., P
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.