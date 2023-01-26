UPDATE: Anna’s Greek Restaurant releases statement after Republican club event controversy

The restaurant apologized and explained from their perspective about the events that took place. You can read the full statement on our website at www.wbko.com
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anna’s Greek Restaurant released a statement following recent controversy with the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky.

“As a result of these events, we have learned and grown from this unfortunate experience,” the restaurant stated. “It is our sincere hope that our community can also learn, grow, and become stronger through love and unity.”

READ MORE: BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant

This comes after reports surfaced that the club showed body cam footage from the raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment during their event at the restaurant.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protested the event Tuesday Jan. 17, and on Monday Jan. 23 in response to the event.

The guest speaker of the event, Jon Mattingly, released his statement on the event on YouTube on Tue. Jan 24.

Anna’s Greek Restaurant’s full statement is below:

Anna's Greek Restaurant Statement
Anna's Greek Restaurant Statement(Anna's Greek Restaurant)

The BG Freedom Walkers have also given a statement saying, “The BG Freedom Walkers will continue to empower the community by advocating for social justice. Our stance on the events that transpired on Jan. 17 at Anna’s Greek Restaurant have not changed. While we wholeheartedly believe that the Women’s Republican Club of Southern Kentucky are at fault for hosting an event that allowed Jonathan Mattingly to speak, we also believe the owner of Anna’s Greek Restaurant holds fault in allowing the event to continue after several patrons complained. We understand and are fully committed to protecting our first amendment rights. However, we believe that Jonathan Mattingly has expressed his right of freedom of speech by continuing to falsify information that not only misrepresents the events from March 13, 2020 but also disregards the life of Breonna Taylor. Our mission as activists will always be to promote peace, love, and diversity while standing up for what truly matters.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dishman Lane is currently closed. Officials advice to stay clear of the area.
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
On Tuesday, Jan 24, police were notified by The Medical Center that the victim was being taken...
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
Ryan Mason was arrested along with a juvenile male in connection to a robbery at a gas station...
Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
Ryan T. Woodard
Police: Man charged after assaulting Little Caesar’s Pizza employees, officers
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours

Latest News

Red Cross Elementary School Awarded Gold Status for Behavior Support
Red Cross Elementary gets awarded Gold Status for Behavior Support
BG Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates another year at 88th Annual Celebration
View From The Hill: Student Wellness Navigators help CHHS freshmen navigate the rigors of college life
GET YOUR TICKETS AT CAPITOLBG.ORG.
Lost River Sessions LIVE! with East Nash Grass, featuring Swift Silver, return Jan 19 at the Capitol