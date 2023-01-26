UPDATE: Anna’s Greek Restaurant releases statement after Republican club event controversy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anna’s Greek Restaurant released a statement following recent controversy with the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky.

“As a result of these events, we have learned and grown from this unfortunate experience,” the restaurant stated. “It is our sincere hope that our community can also learn, grow, and become stronger through love and unity.”

This comes after reports surfaced that the club showed body cam footage from the raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment during their event at the restaurant.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protested the event Tuesday Jan. 17, and on Monday Jan. 23 in response to the event.

The guest speaker of the event, Jon Mattingly, released his statement on the event on YouTube on Tue. Jan 24.

Anna’s Greek Restaurant’s full statement is below:

The BG Freedom Walkers have also given a statement saying, “The BG Freedom Walkers will continue to empower the community by advocating for social justice. Our stance on the events that transpired on Jan. 17 at Anna’s Greek Restaurant have not changed. While we wholeheartedly believe that the Women’s Republican Club of Southern Kentucky are at fault for hosting an event that allowed Jonathan Mattingly to speak, we also believe the owner of Anna’s Greek Restaurant holds fault in allowing the event to continue after several patrons complained. We understand and are fully committed to protecting our first amendment rights. However, we believe that Jonathan Mattingly has expressed his right of freedom of speech by continuing to falsify information that not only misrepresents the events from March 13, 2020 but also disregards the life of Breonna Taylor. Our mission as activists will always be to promote peace, love, and diversity while standing up for what truly matters.

