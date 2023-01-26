WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton recognized as Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent Rob Clayton being acknowledged for his hard work and dedication at the 2023 Annual Chamber of Commerce Celebration.(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Warren County Public School’s Superintendent, Rob Clayton was recognized at the annual Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Celebration as Superintendent of the Year.

“I also find it important to acknowledge that recognitions don’t occur in isolation. It really is a better reflection of the collective effort of our leadership, our teachers, our classified people, the entire organization, and that’s something I realized early on back in 2013,” said Clayton.

Clayton has been recognized on a state and national level for his hard work.

The Kentucky Association of School Administrators named Clayton the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year and he was also selected as the 2022 Superintendent of the Year by The National Association of School Superintendents.

“Anytime you’re recognized by your peers within your own profession, it’s truly a humbling honor, especially when it’s national,” said Clayton.

In his 10 years as Superintendent, Clayton has supervised a 25% growth of WCPS students.

Although Clayton was honored by the recognition, he was adamant in mentioning that there was no way he could’ve done it all without his amazing team, teachers, and students.

“I feel very honored to work alongside individuals that are committed to ensuring our three priorities of safety achievement and opportunity, but then always keeping our students at the forefront of our decisions,” said Clayton.

