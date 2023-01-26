WKU Softball adds signee Annie White to Class of 2023

By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball head coach Amy Tudor added late signee, Annie White, to the signing class of 2023.

White joins the likes of Becca Campbell, Ava Lunsford, Morgan Sharpe, Rylan Smith, and Kendle White (no relation) on The Hill next fall.

White is from Northwest Kentucky in Paducah, where she played prep ball for McCracken County High School and travel ball with the Louisville Sluggers 18U Hueckers.

McCracken County most recently finished third in the Kentucky State Tournament.

White was a 2021 All-Region team nominee, 2022 All-District team nominee, and was ranked No. 7 in for Region 1 in the pre-season rankings for the 2022 high school season.

She earned All-Academic team status while holding a career batting clip of .378 and slugging percentage of .622.

Off the field, she is an AP scholar student with honor roll awards, a member of FCA and FCCLA, and maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career.

“We are happy to add Annie to this class. Annie is versatile, smart, and has experience in the dirt and the circle,” said White. “She’s a lefty and a right-handed power hitter.”

