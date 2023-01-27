BGCAN plans to host their first ‘Rally of the Neighborhoods’ since January 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since January 2020, the Bowling Green Coalition of Active Neighborhoods, otherwise known as BGCAN, will host an open house for the Rally of the Neighborhoods at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum

This will be next Monday, Jan. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ve been dormant during COVID and during the tornado recovery. While our neighbors have been very active and our volunteers have been very active, this will be the first time we’ve been able to come together as a larger group and sort of reconvene and relaunch our organization,” said City of Bowling Green Neighborhood Services Coordinator, Karen Foley.

After the tragedies over the last three years, Foley says the board believed it was time to finally meet face-to-face again and remind each other of the support our neighbors during the toughest of times.

“It’s been a hard three years between a pandemic and then tornado recovery here, and we know that neighbors are very important. We hope that people will just seize this opportunity to plan how they’d like to be a better neighbor in the coming year,” said Foley.

She encourages any and all neighbors interested in learning about programs, projects, or initiatives for the sake of their own neighborhood to join.

“We certainly welcome anyone from any of the neighborhoods here in Warren County or the surrounding areas to drop by and pick up some information and hear about some of the things that we’re trying to do with our neighborhoods,” said Foley.

Elected officials, senior managers, and other groups will also attend to share their own plans and ideas surrounding community improvement.

“The first year following the tornado was very much a focus on our recovering neighborhoods, and there’s still some, we still got a long way to go with a lot of those neighborhoods. But we really wanted to re-engage with all of our neighborhoods and our neighbors because we know how important our neighborhood networks were. They’re important on an ordinary day, they were especially important after the tornado,” said Foley.

This meeting will be the first of three meetings expected to happen this year.

“BGCAN meets three times a year and in between those times we have a board that helps us to plan what will be the agenda at each of those meetings, so we typically have one in the winter, the spring and then the fall. So this would be our winter rally of the neighborhoods. We’ll have another one in the spring. We’ll have another one in the fall,” said Foley.

Anyone interested in becoming a part of the organization or attending their open house on Monday can visit this link or call (270) 393-3444.

