City officials warn of traffic impacts Jan. 28 due to Lost River Cave Race

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - City officials say traffic impacts are expected due to Lost River Cave’s annual Snow Flurry Scurry 5k event Saturday Jan. 28.

Traffic impacts would be in the Shawnee Estates neighborhood and on Cave Mill Road near Hills Park Park, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials say the majority of the race takes places on the Greenway Trails with a portion of it in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The Snow Flurry Scurry will start and end at Lost River Cave, and officials say all traffic impacts will end by 11 a.m.

