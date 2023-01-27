‘Concentration, preparation, and luck’: Sports Illustrated photographer Simon Bruty talks success in the industry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a member of Canon’s prestigious Explorers of Light program, Sports Illustrated photographer Simon Bruty visited photojournalism classes and conducted workshops for Western Kentucky University students; giving his two pence worth of how to do it.

Bruty held a lecture on WKU’s campus Wednesday night where he presented more than 30 years of work and behind the scenes commentary about some of the most iconic photographs in professional and collegiate sports.

During his career, Bruty has traveled extensively to work on large sporting events such as World Cup Soccer, Super Bowls, and the Olympics. His feature stories are as diverse as golfers in Greenland, soccer in Zambia, and badminton in Indonesia. Bruty has also created portraits of some of today’s most memorable athletes. He says, ”I’ve been lucky enough to photograph a lot of amazing athletes, and I think as a photographer I get to see behind the curtain. I get to see the hard work that goes into it. So whether it’s sport of a Tiger Woods or somebody doing a lesser sport, there’s no less commitment from the athlete and that’s what amazes me.”

We live in an evolving world where photographs portray more than just what you see with your eyes. Bruty adds, “The key is to make those photographs better, and there are so many resources. Obviously somewhere like Western Kentucky has great programs, but it’s just simple things that can make your photographs better. You don’t have to be going to the Super Bowl to concentrate or prepare. You can do it literally in your backyard.”

Concentration, preparation, and luck is Simon’s key to a great image. Bruty says, “You know the great thing about being a photographer is you get to experience thousands of different scenarios. What it it takes to get to the top of any field whether it’s photography, engineering, is hard work. You’ve got to be dedicated and you’ve got to put the sweat equity in to get to the other side.”

As a photographer, you may have to go to extraordinary lengths such as standing in freezing temperatures for hours or placed down below in extreme heat, but every photo has a purpose.

“Look at how they’re made. Look at the backgrounds. The composition. Go to your high school football game or soccer game. Anything to keep you moving forward and keep taking photographs,” says Bruty.

Bruty is known for his photos of some of the most prestigious athletes in the world, but everyone’s journey starts somewhere. “To get better at taking photographs, you know, there are so many resources out there. This program at Western Kentucky is just one of them, and I think people should take advantage of that,” Bruty adds.

His editorial and commercial clients include the International Olympic Committee, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. He received a Lucie Award in 2016 for Achievement in Sports Photography. He has also received awards from the World Press Foundation, Pictures of the Year, and the International Olympic Committee. The London Observer selected one of his photographs to be included in their list of 50 of the world’s greatest photographs.

