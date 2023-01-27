Feeding America and Allen Co. leaders combat food insecurity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, met with Allen County leaders today to discuss new strategies for battling food insecurity across the county.

Roughly 14 percent of adults and over 17 percent of children across the county are currently facing food insecurity. This means that over 3,000 county residents do not have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

“The food insecurity rate is high here, for both adults and children. And so we just feel like there’s not enough resources and food flowing into this community to meet all those needs,” said Jamie Sizemore, executive director of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.

Sizemore believes that to successfully get food to those that need it, Allen County food pantry organizers will need to begin partnering with Feeding America, allowing them to receive fresh produce, meat, and dairy products.

“There’s not enough food coming into this county to meet the needs of those that are food insecure,” said Sizemore. “So that’s part of our job, we have the resources but we need the partners, the boots-on-the-ground partners here in Allen County who know their neighbors better than we do.”

Feeding America representatives also say that one of the hidden obstacles for many who face food insecurity is transportation. Many of those that are lacking food also work full-time and are unable to reach some pantries during limited operating hours.

Sizemore said, “We’re trying to find partners and be where people are, and meet them where they are. Instead of asking them to go somewhere else to get food.”

Dennis Harper, Allen County judge-executive, says that until now, it’s been difficult to provide the resources necessary for hungry families. This is partially due to limited knowledge of where and when local pantries are operating.

“I get a lot of phone calls here in my office of people that calls me and say, ‘We need food, where can we get food?’ and I don’t always have the answer,” said Harper. “I can send them to a few people I know that has food pantries, but they’re not operating or they’re out of food at the time and they not be able to get the help.”

Following today’s meeting, many local pantry organizers were able to coordinate schedules and share them with Judge Harper. Both groups hope this collaboration, as well as a partnership with Feeding America, will help to combat Allen County’s rising food insecurity.

“We’re all in this together, and people want you to know we’re all in this together. Whatever we can do to help, we’re gonna help,” said Harper.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.