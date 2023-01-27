HER2-positive breast cancer vaccine passes 20 years of human trials

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a hard truth that breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Each year roughly 265,000 people are diagnosed with the disease.

“Patients are being cured more often. And the ones who are not being cured are living longer. So there’s been huge improvements, especially in the last 20 years,” said Dr. Diego Cabrera, Med Center Health Oncologist, and Hematologist.

Recently, a team of researchers at the University of Washington, School of Medicine, released results from their phase one human trial, which had been testing their breast cancer vaccine for 20 years now.

“It’s a big breakthrough that began in the 1900s when the doctor tried to inoculate bacteria to enhance your immune system to fight cancer. He failed, but they’ve been trying for many years,” said Cabrera.

The vaccine was proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing the growth of Human Epidermal Growth Receptor 2, otherwise known as HER2 cancer tumor cells.

“I think that this is one more step in the right direction, I would say. I think this in conjunction with other new treatments are around we’re seeing as I told you before we’re seeing higher cure rates and better survival for people who are having metastatic cancer are living longer and with better quality of life,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera mentioned that the results from these trials show 80 percent of the patients remained cancer free 10 years out.

“It speaks volumes of how promising this treatment can be,” said Cabrera.

The researchers will now begin to conduct phase two trials of their vaccine.

