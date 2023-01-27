Historic RailPark and Train Museum kickstarts 2023 campaign

Officials held their “2022 Year in Review” gathering with sponsors and partners in the Bowling Green area
The Historic Rail Park and Train Museum and L&N Depot invited partners and donors to reminisce over last year's events and help kickstart their 2023 campaign
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot invited partners and donors within the community to reminisce on the previous year’s events and to kick off their 2023 campaign.

In 1993, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot were set to be demolished.

This was until former Mayor of Bowling Green, Johnny Webb, purchased the L&N Depot and restored it as one of the first projects of Operation Pride.

Operation Pride is a beautification project dedicated to making Bowling Green, and Warren County, a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

“I am so proud of it. It is one of the things that, looking back at my career as mayor, is probably one of the things that I am the most proud of,” said Johnny Webb, mayor of Bowling Green from 1992 to 1995.

Fast forward 30 years, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot have blossomed into something that Webb called a vital piece of the city’s history.

“We did not know in the beginning how the community would react to it (restoration of the RailPark). I thought they would, but it was proven that this was something that needed to be done,” said Webb. “I am so happy that we made the move to take advantage of keeping this building and preserving this history for our community.”

The Historic RailPark hosts many family-friendly events every year. All in an effort to continue the upkeep and restoration of such a historic and significant attraction in the community.

“Everyone here is very passionate about taking care of the depot,” said Jamie Johnson, executive director of the Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot.

“All of the work they did 30 years ago, when they embarked on the project to even restore this place, we do not want that work to go to the wayside. We want to continue what they started and make sure that this place is always here.”

Johnson said the biggest project in the upcoming year is lighting up the depot before the holidays. She also said the support from the community not only benefits the RailPark but the city altogether.

“The more attractions that we have and the more exciting things are, the longer they are going to stay. The longer they stay, the more money they spend at our hotels, attractions, and restaurants,” said Johnson.

“All of that really gives back to the community, so we are actually bringing outside dollars into the city of Bowling Green. That is helping us all, so we want everyone to be excited about that.”

To learn more about upcoming Historic & Train Museum and L&N Depot events, or how to get involved, visit their website.

