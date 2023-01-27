It’s tax time, a Bowling Green financial advisor answers some tax filing questions you may have

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tax season officially kicked off on Monday, January 23, 2023.

This is the most wonderful time of the year for tax preparers and for those who may be expecting to get a good-sized return.

Most people filing their returns are already seeing significant changes this year, which may have you deciding to leave the filing to the professionals.

This tax season expect surprises that could impact your wallet as several tax breaks have changed and the IRS has announced new upgrades.

Mark Biggs of Biggs Financial Services talked with WBKO today about getting your taxes filed and answers some questions you may have.

For more information on tax filing or financial services call Biggs Financial Services at (270) 780-3551.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.