Lady Toppers rally to beat FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (10-9, 7-3 C-USA) rallied back to defeat FIU (10-9, 5-5 C-USA) on Thursday night in Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers were down seven with 4:22 left in the game, but ended on a 7-0 run to earn a 67-63 win.

“We have to do a better job on the defensive end,” said head coach Greg Collins. “We’re fortunate to win this game. We knew how big of a game it was against FIU, knowing they were one game behind us (in the standings) and that we were tied with UTEP.”

Hope Sivori was WKU’s leading scorer for the second straight game with 18 points. The junior was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line, including two free throws with 43 seconds left that put WKU back ahead for the first time since the third quarter.

Jaylin Foster hit double digit points for the fourth straight game with 11. Acacia Hayes added 10 points and three steals. Karris Allen led WKU on the boards with four rebounds. Alexis Mead notched five assists, which is the fourth time this season the sophomore has had five-or-more helpers.

WKU shot 41.5 percent from the field, marking the fifth time in the last seven games WKU has shot 40 percent or better. The Lady Toppers are 7-0 this season when shooting 40 percent or better this season.

The Lady Toppers forced 29 FIU turnovers, matching the total the Panthers committed against WKU in Miami earlier this season. It was the 10th time this season WKU has caused a team to turn the ball over at least 20 times and the Lady Toppers are 7-3 when doing so. WKU notched 16 steals on those turnovers, marking the 16th time this season WKU has recorded double digit steals.

The bench continues to be a strength for WKU. The Lady Topper reserves scored 38 points against FIU and are now averaging 29.7 points per game this season.

The first quarter was a low scoring affair with FIU taking a 12-11 lead. WKU took back the lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 24-16 to take a 35-28 lead into halftime.

The Lady Toppers held onto to that lead for most of the third quarter, but a 7-0 run by FIU with 1:55 left in the period put the Panthers ahead by three. With one second left on the clock, Sivori attempted a three, missing the shot, but she was fouled. She knocked down all three free throws to tie the game, 49-49, heading into the final quarter.

FIU outscored WKU 12-5 in the first six minutes of the quarter to go ahead by seven. With 3:59 remaining, Sivori made a contested layup to start a 13-2 run that would seal the win for the Lady Toppers. In that run, Macey Blevins made a pair of layups after WKU steals. Teresa Faustino knocked down her first and only field goal attempt of the night with a three at the 1:20 mark that tied the game. Sivori and Allen sealed the game at the free throw line from there.

WKU will be back in Diddle Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. to face Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.