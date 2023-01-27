Lady Toppers start Spring at Lady Bulldog Invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf will begin its spring competition season on Saturday at Georgia’s Lady Bulldog Invitational.

The one-day, 36-hole individual tournament was added late to the Lady Topper schedule to serve as a means of qualifying for the later spring tournaments. The contest is slated to begin with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start with the goal of playing two full rounds.

The event features golfers from Charlotte, Chattanooga, Georgia State, Louisville, Vanderbilt and host Georgia.

WKU did the same thing in 2022, using the individual tournament as a jump start to the spring. Faith Martin logged the best finish for the team at t-22nd. Sarah Arnold finished just behind her in 26th.

Eight of nine Lady Toppers will take to the UGA Golf Course on Saturday morning. Catie Craig and Averi Cline will be playing in their home state, joined by Arnold, Martin, Kenlie Barrett, Rachel Rich, Addie Westbrook and Sydney Hackett.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.