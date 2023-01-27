‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect apprehended in Bowling Green

Bowling Green police arrest fugitive who's been wanted for year on charges of vehicular homicide
Bowling Green police arrest fugitive who's been wanted for year on charges of vehicular homicide(warren county detention center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of “Nashville’s most wanted” fugitives who’s been on the run for years has been arrested in Bowling Green.

26-year-old Jose Demaso-Hernandez” was on Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list for his role in a deadly vehicle crash that left 2 people dead and injured 3 others including a child in August of 2020.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Hernandez has been wanted for years on two charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent.

He was arrested by the Bowling green Police Department on Monday and is currently being held in the Warren County Detention Center.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said on social media that he will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dishman Lane is currently closed. Officials advice to stay clear of the area.
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
On Tuesday, Jan 24, police were notified by The Medical Center that the victim was being taken...
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
Ryan Mason was arrested along with a juvenile male in connection to a robbery at a gas station...
Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Ryan T. Woodard
Police: Man charged after assaulting Little Caesar’s Pizza employees, officers

Latest News

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers respond to Anna's Greek Restaurant amid controversy
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers respond to Anna's Greek Restaurant amid controversy
Carter Lumber announces Transpark expansion
Carter Lumber announces Transpark expansion
Governor reacts to teens attacking Warren Co. detention center staff
Gov. Beshear responds after three teens attack Warren Co. detention center staff
Police find pipe bomb in Barren County home
Police find pipe bomb in Barren County home