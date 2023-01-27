Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana seized from luggage at BNA

A K9 sniffed out the marijuana, according to police.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested at Nashville International Airport Thursday after police say they found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana in two of his suitcases.

Rashaun Erick Adams, 32, was charged with a felony drug offense.

Metro Police K-9 Peggy alerted there may be something in Adams’ bags that came in from Dallas-Fort Worth, according to an affidavit. Officers asked Adams if he would consent to a search. He replied “yes,” according to police.

Police said officers found 47 pounds of marijuana in the suitcases. Adams was taken into custody and has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

