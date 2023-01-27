New K-9 in town in Allen County

K-9 Sulley is the newest member of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant Tabor and K-9 Sulley
Sergeant Tabor and K-9 Sulley(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A new furry recruit is joining the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Sulley and his handler Sergeant Tabor are in the early stages of training, according to the sheriff’s office. The two plan to train together for the next two months before heading out for duty.

Sulley and Sargeant Tabor will train with Jason Hanley at the OnPoint K-9 Academy until the two are ready for action.

Sergeant Tabor and K-9 Sulley in training.
Sergeant Tabor and K-9 Sulley in training.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)

