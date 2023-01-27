Turnovers and cold-shooting second half leads to 78-69 WKU defeat at FIU

Hilltoppers fall 78-69 on the road at FIU
Hilltoppers fall 78-69 on the road at FIU(ESPN+)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 22-4 FIU run midway through the second half troubled the Hilltoppers, leading to a 78-69 loss in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers initially jumped out to a 13-6 lead within five minutes of the start of the game. WKU used an 8-0 run between 10:26 and 8:00 to take a 26-16 lead over the Panthers.

FIU (10-11, 4-7 C-USA) immediately responded with a 10-0 run of its own to tie the ball game up at 26-all. The Panthers would tie it up two more times in the half, but a mid-range jumper from Dayvion McKnight with five seconds left in the half would put WKU up 36-34 headed into the break.

After halftime, the Panthers took off. Between 15:21 and 8:14, the Hilltoppers were held to just four points as FIU went on a 22-4 run to take a 61-46 lead. The Panthers pushed their lead as high as 17 on two occasions in the second half.

WKU (11-10, 3-7 C-USA) closed the game on an 11-2 run, but the deficit proved too much. McKnight once again had the last shot of the half, sinking a 3-pointer and making it a single-digit shortfall at FIU.

The Panthers scored 27 points off of 17 Hilltopper miscues, including 17 points in the second half alone. WKU outrebounded its opponent for just the fourth time in league action with a mark of 36-25.

McKnight led all scorers with 23 points, pairing it with four boards, three steals and an assist. He netted two of his three shots beyond the arc.

Jamarion Sharp logged 15 points with six boards on 6 of 7 shooting. Jordan Rawls had a season-high seven assists against just three turnovers. He also had seven points and three steals.

Denver Jones, the conference’s second-leading scorer, had 17 points with three assists, three boards and two steals.

WKU now heads to No. 21 Florida Atlantic to complete the Florida road swing. The 3 p.m. CT game will be on Stadium and WKU PBS in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dishman Lane is currently closed. Officials advice to stay clear of the area.
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
On Tuesday, Jan 24, police were notified by The Medical Center that the victim was being taken...
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
Ryan Mason was arrested along with a juvenile male in connection to a robbery at a gas station...
Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Ryan T. Woodard
Police: Man charged after assaulting Little Caesar’s Pizza employees, officers

Latest News

Simon Bruty
‘Concentration, preparation, and luck’: Sports Illustrated photographer Simon Bruty talks success in the industry
Jamarion Sharp
Jamarion Sharp named to the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Taylor Davis named to preseason All-Conference and the Tops are picked to finish second in C-USA
WKU
WKU Softball adds signee Annie White to Class of 2023