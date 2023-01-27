Two women entrepreneurs open separate businesses on Glasgow square

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The phrase, “Buy Local” was just made a little easier in Glasgow. Two women entrepreneurs have opened their dream stores on the square in the same building but on different floors within a week of each other.

“I think the more the merrier. I feel like there’s a lot going on in Glasgow right now,” said Katie Reece, owner of Sweet Basil Bakeshop & Mercantile.

On the first floor of the building which you enter from the backside, you’ll find local caterer Afton Woodward who recently opened the door to her grab-and-go lunch spot, Local Roots .

“I will say the most popular item is the cornbread salad for sure, 100%. The chicken salad runs a close second,” said Woodward.

With a showcase fridge filled with fresh items stocked daily, Woodward also does a special menu item of the day, while also serving her catering needs.

“I’ve been super busy selling out to showcase every day, working late hours to get it filled back up for the next day’s business,” said Woodward. “If things keep going the way they are. I think I’m gonna grow right out of this small kitchen and need a bigger one.”

Within the same building, you can venture upstairs to Katie Reece’s Sweet Basil Bakeshop & Mercantile .

“I’ve always had a love for baking, a love for entertaining, a love for being around people in my community,” said Reece.

With this being Reece’s first full week in business, she’s had to close today, but for good reason.

“We actually sold out of our baked goods multiple times yesterday. So we thought we would take the day today to restock catch-up,” said Reece.

Reece’s love for baking began as a young girl in the kitchen alongside her late grandfather. It’s a love she now aims to share with Southcentral Kentucky.

“I love to be around people. And I want to be able to share that with others. I want people to be able to come in and feel like they’re sitting around their grandmother’s table and having lunch or supper together,” said Reece.

The success these two women-owned businesses have seen in a short time truly showcases a community with a mission to not just say the phrase, ‘Shop Local’ but to live it.

“Glasgow really, really supports local businesses and I just can’t thank the community enough,” said Woodward.

Sweet Basil Bakeshop will be open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and they’ll also be serving their first dinner between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Reece said the meal will consist of broccoli cheddar soup in a bread bowl, homemade chicken salad, fresh fruit and slice of homemade cinnamon bread.

