UPDATE: Glasgow PD arrest one man after locating homemade pipe bomb

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department say the scene is cleared, after investigating reports of a suspicious device located in a residence on Redwood Street.

Police say as of 9:38 p.m. Jan. 26, one person was arrested, and the device was confirmed to be a homemade pipe bomb.

Glasgow Police said they were assisted by the Kentucky State Police and ATF.

We will continue to update the story as more details emerge.

