UPDATE: Glasgow PD arrest one man after locating homemade pipe bomb

Glasgow Police Department
Glasgow Police Department(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department say the scene is cleared, after investigating reports of a suspicious device located in a residence on Redwood Street.

Police say as of 9:38 p.m. Jan. 26, one person was arrested, and the device was confirmed to be a homemade pipe bomb.

Glasgow Police said they were assisted by the Kentucky State Police and ATF.

We will continue to update the story as more details emerge.

