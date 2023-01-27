WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue.

A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.

Police describe the vehicle as a red Nissan Altima with damage to the passenger side front bumper, just below the headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-842-1633.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.