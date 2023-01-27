WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue

Police describe the vehicle as a red Nissan Altima.
Police describe the vehicle as a red Nissan Altima.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue.

A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.

Police describe the vehicle as a red Nissan Altima with damage to the passenger side front bumper, just below the headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-842-1633.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mason was arrested along with a juvenile male in connection to a robbery at a gas station...
Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Jeffery O. Neal
Glasgow Police arrest Park City man after locating homemade pipe bomb
Police respond.
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County
Nicholas Byrom is charged with speeding, evading police, wanton endangerment, drug possession,...
Man arrested after police chase in Franklin

Latest News

‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect apprehended in Bowling Green
Bowling Green police arrest fugitive who's been wanted for year on charges of vehicular homicide
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers respond to Anna's Greek Restaurant amid controversy
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers respond to Anna's Greek Restaurant amid controversy
Carter Lumber announces Transpark expansion
Carter Lumber announces Transpark expansion