A Wind Advisory In Effect Friday

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look the return of sunshine Friday, but southwest winds will be gusty! A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the viewing area.

Temps will soar from the 20s this morning to the low 50s Friday afternoon.

Our weekend starts quiet, but warmer, before another good shot at rain to close out the weekend Sunday. Milder temps in the 50s will be followed by another cooldown early next week. More rain is likely Tuesday into Wednesday. A wintry mix is possible Thursday, although there is much uncertainty about our late-week weather at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy and warmer. High 52. Low 32. Winds SW at 18 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 56. Low 42. Winds SW at 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. High 50. Low 40. Winds S at 12 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 40

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 71 (1962)

Record Low: -10 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 3.99″ (+0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 3.99″ (+0.96″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

