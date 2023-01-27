Windy and warmer Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday started with a light mix of rain, snow, and sleet, with the rest of the day cloudy and cold. We’ll warm up with the return of sunshine Friday, but southwest winds will be gusty!

Milder temps to start the weekend

It will be windy and warmer to close out the work week Friday. Temps will soar from the 20s in the morning to the low 50s Friday afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine through Friday.

Our weekend starts quiet before another good shot at rain to close out the weekend Sunday. Milder temps in the 50s will be followed by another cooldown early next week. More rain is likely Tuesday into Wednesday. A wintry mix is possible Thursday, although there is much uncertainty about our late-week weather at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy and warmer. High 51. Low 32. Winds SW at 18 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 56. Low 42. Winds SW at 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. High 50. Low 40. Winds S at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 40

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 71 (1962)

Record Low: -10 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 3.99″ (+0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 3.99″ (+0.96″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

