Courtside 1-27-23: District Rematches

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrap up our final episode for the month of January with 13th and 14th district rematches in high school basketball.

Girls’ Scores

Russellville Lady Panthers def. Logan County Lady Cougars, 44-35

Final

Russellville 44

Logan County 35

Courtside 1-27-23: Lady Spartans vs Lady Purples

Final

South Warren 28

Bowling Green 57

Courtside 1-27-23: Lady Gators vs Lady Dragons

Final

Greenwood 56

Warren Central 42

Boys’ Scores

Russellville Panthers def. Logan County Cougars, 57-46

Final

Russellville 57

Logan County 46

Courtside 1-27-23: Spartans vs Purples

Final

South Warren 36

Bowling Green 49

Courtside 1-27-23: Gators vs Dragons

Final

Greenwood 59

Warren Central 91

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.