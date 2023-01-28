Courtside 1-27-23: District Rematches
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrap up our final episode for the month of January with 13th and 14th district rematches in high school basketball.
Girls’ Scores
Final
Russellville 44
Logan County 35
Final
South Warren 28
Bowling Green 57
Final
Greenwood 56
Warren Central 42
Boys’ Scores
Final
Russellville 57
Logan County 46
Final
South Warren 36
Bowling Green 49
Final
Greenwood 59
Warren Central 91
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.