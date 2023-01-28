Fountain Row set to expand hours to 7 days a week

Beginning this spring, Fountain Row will operate seven days a week
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning this spring, Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s entertainment destination center, will begin operating seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fountain Row currently allows customers to purchase alcohol and carry it publicly within the center’s designated boundaries, provided that the beverages are in approved, single-use cups. Hours are currently limited to Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Going from two days a week to every day of the week will allow for more businesses to have events on weekdays instead of just weekends, and hopefully be a catalyst for more activity, organically, around the rest of the days of the week,” said Telia Butler, Bowling Green’s downtown development coordinator.

Fountain Row is one of many EDCs scattered throughout the commonwealth, and city officials say that the center was modeled after the success of other communities.

Butler says, “We hoped, based on what Owensboro, Paducah, Frankfort all these other cities had seen, that when they started small, and things went well, the community was responsible, they got bigger and bigger and bigger.”

After a successful initial phase of operating two days a week, local business owners and city officials alike agreed that expanding hours was the best course of action.

“We wanted to set a conversation with all of our participating bars and restaurants and downtown stakeholders anyway at the start of this year to kind of look back and say, ‘Okay, How did we do? Was this successful so far? What did we need to do to change it? What would you like to see moving forward? And the resounding request was, “Yes, yes, no complaints, let’s keep going,” said Butler.

With alcohol being publicly available throughout the full week, public safety was a main concern for businesses and city officials. This led to extensive conversations with law enforcement and increased law enforcement visibility at large downtown events.

Butler said, “We talked to the police department to see what kind of impact the current Friday to Saturday, 11 to 9 hours was seeing when it comes to safety and policing and cleanliness, and police did not have any higher call numbers about issues from that 11 to 9 time.”

While there is no official date for when hours will be extended, Butler hopes that it can be done by the end of March to accommodate spring and summer community events.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery O. Neal
Glasgow Police arrest Park City man after locating homemade pipe bomb
Ryan Mason was arrested along with a juvenile male in connection to a robbery at a gas station...
Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
Bowling Green police arrest fugitive who's been wanted for year on charges of vehicular homicide
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Police respond.
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

Latest News

Bowling Green city officials warn residents of traffic impacts Saturday Jan. 28 due to 5k race.
City officials warn of traffic impacts Jan. 28 due to Lost River Cave Race
Red Cross Elementary School Awarded Gold Status for Behavior Support
Red Cross Elementary gets awarded Gold Status for Behavior Support
BG Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates another year at 88th Annual Celebration
View From The Hill: Student Wellness Navigators help CHHS freshmen navigate the rigors of college life